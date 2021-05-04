Jersey's Coronavirus helpline reduces opening hours

The opening hours for Jersey's coronavirus helpline are being scaled back.

From Tuesday 4 May, islanders will not be able to make calls to the helpline after 6pm, with a cutoff point of 4pm for calls on a weekend.

The new opening hours are as follows:

Monday to Friday: 8am to 6pm

Weekends and Bank Holidays: 10am to 4pm

It comes as the team managing the helpline has seen the number of calls fall to an average of 18 calls per hour after 6pm in March, compared to an average of 111 in standard office hours.

The move means more staff will be available to process calls during busier periods.

During phase 1 of the vaccination programme, the helpline has been imperative for booking vaccination appointments for islanders who didn't have access to the internet. With phase 1 is nearing completion and most older islanders having now received both vaccination doses, as well as limited to no community spread within recent weeks, the demand for longer opening hours isn't as great. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Changes have also been made to opening hours for the island's drive-through testing facility, meaning islanders who call in the late afternoon or early evening will be processed the following day.

Islanders can call the helpline free 0800 735 5566 or 445566.