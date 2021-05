Guernsey Police have confirmed one person has died following a road traffic collision.

A motorcyclist and a bus collided on Rectory Hill in Castel yesterday evening (3 May) at 17:45 resulting in the motorbike rider losing their life.

Rectory Hill in Guernsey where crash took place. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The road was closed for several hours while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

More details are expected to be released later today.