A new art group, specifically started with shy people in mind, has been set up in Guernsey.

The 'anti-social' club has been set up by LGBTQ+ charity Liberate for people who like to be creative but in a small group setting.

The idea came about during a discussion between volunteers Sophie Anderson and Joni Nettleship about how helpful drawing had been on their mental health during lockdown.

“When you draw you’re just thinking about that and nothing else - it’s meditative and a great mind clearer," Joni said.

"Sophie and I wanted to do something for the people in our community who may find larger groups a bit noisy or over-stimulating."

Anxiety has a nasty habit of blocking you from wanting or even being able to do things that you know are good for you. Being in a safe, inclusive space meeting new people and doodling over coffee or breakfast is really good for your mental health. Sophie Anderson, Liberate Art Club

If you think you cannot draw or are ‘no good’ at art then, Sophie says, think again.

“We want to show that art is not about producing photo-perfect images. It is about creating things that make you feel good, in a place where you can feel totally relaxed and part of a community.”

Liberate Art Club is held on Saturday mornings at Caritas Community Cafe in Mill Street.