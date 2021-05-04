Normandy cuts ties with Jersey due to row over new fishing licenses

The Normandy region of France has cut ties with Jersey in a row over new fishing licenses.

It is after post-Brexit rules came into force on Friday (30 April), which limit the number of days French boats can catch in Bailiwick waters.

French officials say there are more restrictions placed on the licenses than was ever agreed with Jersey's External Relation's Minister, Senator Ian Gorst.

They are calling on the national government to refer the case to the European Commission.

At no time, during the many exchanges we had with Ian Gorst, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jersey, was there any question of additional criteria subject to the issuance of licenses. We ask the French government to intervene with the European Commission so that the terms provided for in the trade and cooperation agreement are respected and applied.' Marc Lefèvre President of the Departmental Council of La Manche

There are even some reports in the French media encouraging officials to switch off the electricity to both Jersey and Guernsey.

The above is translated in English to:

"Some fishermen are ready to leave for #jersey to block the island. The anger is palpable even if it means risking boarding. Others are campaigning for legal pressure tactics like cutting off the electricity or the supply."

Maison de la Nomrandie et de la manche also houses the Honorary French Consulate which is also cutting ties with the island. Credit: ITV Channel TV

In 1995, the Lower Normandy and Manche Regional Council opened the Maison de la Normandie et la Manche in Saint Helier.

This will now close and means there will no longer be the Honorary Consulate of France in Jersey either.