A series of pop-up events have begun in St Helier's Broad Street while the road remains closed to traffic.

The events, which include a pop-up garden and an exhibition of classic cars, are part of St Helier's Liberation celebrations which will culminate on Liberation Day on Sunday 9 May.

It is hoped the events will encourage more people back into the town centre.

It's fantastic. There's been people using it all day right from very early in the morning and I'm sure it will continue. "We've got to do something to make the town centre be bright and vibrant and to make it a place where people want to come to enjoy, to shop and to live as well. Connor Burgher, St Helier's Town Centre Manager

Despite the easing of restrictions, footfall in the town centre remains low.

Between January and April, the total number of visitors to St Helier's high street was down almost 20 per cent on the previous year. Traffic was banned from Broad Street as part of the Covid-19 restrictions in an attempt to create more space for pedestrians to socially distance.

But despite calls to reopen the road to traffic from some businesses, it has remained closed.

Next week a proposition calling for the current arrangements to stay in place until the end of the year will be brought before the States Assembly.