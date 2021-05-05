France threatens to cut off Jersey's electricity supply over fishing row

France's Maritime Minister has backed fishermen's calls to cut off Jersey's electricity supply in retaliation to a fall out over fishing rights in Bailiwick waters.

Annick Girardin reportedly told the parliament in Paris yesterday that her administration was "ready to use... retaliation measures" against the Channel Islands.

Jersey imports more than 90% of its power from France.

In light of the developing situation, Jersey Electricity says La Collette Power Station and Queens’ Road can supply the island with power.

It is after post-Brexit rules came into force on Friday (30 April), which limit the number of days French boats can catch in local waters.

French officials say there are more restrictions placed on the licences than was ever agreed with Jersey's External Relation's Minister.

At no time, during the many exchanges we had with Ian Gorst, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jersey, was there any question of additional criteria subject to the issuance of licenses. We ask the French government to intervene with the European Commission so that the terms provided for in the trade and cooperation agreement are respected and applied. Marc Lefèvre President of the Departmental Council of La Manche

Meanwhile Senator Gorst says "it takes time to adjust".

We are entering a new era and it takes time for all to adjust. Jersey has consistently shown its commitment to finding a smooth transition to the new regime, most evidently by creating an interim arrangement to allow French fishermen time to submit their data. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

This will now close and means there will no longer be the Honorary Consulate of France in Jersey either.