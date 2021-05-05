Super League Triathlon to return to Jersey in September

The Super League Triathlon is returning to Jersey on the weekend of September 18.

The endurance event which sees some of the best athletes in the world compete in a swim, run and cycle challenge.

The event, like so many others, was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

50 of the best runners, swimmers and cyclists on the planet will take part in the event. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Super League says it will also be holding events in major cities for the first time including London, Munich and Malibu.

This is a very significant and exciting day, not just for Super League but triathlon as a whole. Super League Triathlon’s 2021 Championship Series brings us closer to where the fans are and this is what we are about - making triathlon a spectator sport. Michael D’hulst, Super League Triathlon CEO

2021 Super League Dates:

September 5 - London, UK

September 12 - Munich, Germany

September 18 - Jersey, Channel Islands

September 25 - Malibu, USA

Reigning champions Vincent Luis and Katie Zaferes will be back in Jersey to defend their championship crowns. They will be up against the likes of Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jonathan Brownlee, Beth Potter and Kristian Blummenfelt.