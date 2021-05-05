Views wanted as St Peter Port regeneration plans unveiled
Islanders in Guernsey can once again have their say on proposed regeneration plans for St Peter Port.
Following the first round of consultation at the end of last year, a draft development plan has now been produced for the St Peter Port Regeneration Areas, which are:
The Lower Pollet;
South Esplanade and Mignot Plateau; and
Mansell Street/Le Bordage.
Now, members of the public are being invited to find out more about the proposals and submit their views.
A public display will be held at the Chamber of Commerce until the 21 May, and drop-in sessions will also take place on Friday 7 May between 10am and 3:30pm, and on Saturday 8 May between 11am and 3pm at the same location.
After this, the consultation will remain open until 15 June.