Islanders are being asked to dispose of waste more responsibly after two explosions at Jersey's recycling centre.

They were caused by a fire extinguisher and a Sodastream gas cylinder, which both arrived at La Collette in the past two months.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

In the first incident, the extinguisher became lodged in the roof, and led to the facility being closed for a day. In the other, the cylinder flew across the building and landed near to where someone was working.

Both these incidents could have caused serious injury to either a member of staff or a visiting customer. We have health and safety measures in place, but it is really important that everyone realises that carelessly throwing something away could risk people’s safety. If everyone considers what they are throwing out, the chances of a serious accident could be avoided. Ian Williams, Recycling Centre Manager

Credit: ITV Channel TV

The team is reminding members of the public that the tip only processes burnable items - this does not include metal, glass, plasterboard, builder’s rubble or marine distress flares.