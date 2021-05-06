Boris Johnson pledges UK's "unequivocal support" to Jersey in fishing dispute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated the UK's "unequivocal support" to Jersey in the fishing dispute.

It is after a flotilla of around 70 French fishing boats blockaded the island's main harbour.

Mr Johnson held a call with Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister this morning (6 May), having spoken to senior Jersey officials last night (5 May).

Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, updated the Prime Minister on the latest developments.

We updated the Prime Minister on the current position in respect of the French protest and confirmed that Jersey Government representatives were meeting the fishermen to hear their concerns, and that we would ensure that lines of communication remained open and constructive. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey’s Chief Minister

Mr Johnson confirmed that two Royal Navy offshore patrol vessels would remain in place as a precautionary measure to monitor the situation.

Both parties agreed to stay in touch.

The Prime Minister reiterated his unequivocal support for Jersey and confirmed that the two Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessels would remain in place to monitor the situation as a precautionary measure. Downing Street spokesperson

French fishermen are angry that some applications for licences to fish in the island's waters were rejected.

Jersey's government met French fishing leaders to discuss a resolution to the dispute.