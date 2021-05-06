Details for wedding receptions on private land in Jersey released

Updated guidance for wedding receptions held on private land in Jersey has been released by the island's government.

Guidance says up to 50 people can attend wedding receptions in private gardens from Monday 10 May.

This guidance is in line with Stage 6 of the reconnection road map and sets out that:

Marquees are considered 'open air' if at least half of its sides are open

Masks do not need to be worn if the marquee is classified as 'open-air'

Marquees are considered 'closed' if at least half of its sides are down

In 'closed' marquees within a private garden, individuals are expecting to wear a mask except when eating or drinking

'Closed' marquees at any other locations are required by law to wear a mask expect when eating or drinking

Children under 4 do not count towards the 50 person count

The updated guidance follows confusion over "inconsistencies" in the rules.