Essential supplies ship leaves Jersey's harbour after French fishermen blockade

An essential supplies ship has left Jersey's harbour after it was held up by French fishing boats.

The Commodore Goodwill was delayed by over four hours when a flotilla of around 70 French fishing boats blockaded the island's main harbour.

She arrived in St Helier at 4:30am this morning (6 May) and unloaded cargo as usual, leaving the port nearly seven hours later once they felt it was safe to do so.

The ship's operator Condor Ferries has confirmed there will be no impact to the freight supply chain, which brings 95% of essential food, medical and other goods into the Channel Islands.

Its schedule has been rearranged to allow for the delay.

Due to the disruption this morning in St Helier, Jersey, the departure of our freight ship, Commodore Goodwill, had to be delayed until safe passage could be arranged ... Disruption was minimal with no impact on the freight supply chain, which brings in 95% of the essential food, medical and other goods into the Channel Islands. Elwyn Dop, Condor Ferries’ Operations Director

Condor Ferries' Operations Director Elwyn Dop says the company expects their freight and passenger vessel, Commodore Clipper, to run as normal from Portsmouth and Guernsey to Jersey this afternoon (6 May).