French fishermen blockade Jersey's main harbour

The flotilla of French fishermen who blockaded Jersey's main harbour this morning are now returning to open water.

Approximately 70 boats made the journey across to the island to express their anger and frustration.

It's after authorities in Jersey rejected some applications for licences to fish in the island's waters.

The protest in the harbour entrance was peaceful.

We are expecting a peaceful demonstration by the French fishermen outside St Helier Harbour. The responsible Ministers and government officials have met this evening to ensure that the very best plans are in place to ensure Islanders' interests are properly protected at all times. We remain confident in our ability to do this. Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, & Minister for External Relations, Senator Ian Gorst

While Jersey's supply chain has not been disrupted by their efforts, after the Commodore Goodwill docked earlier than scheduled this morning, the boss of Condor Ferries has confirmed the boat was "trapped" by the French boats.

Two offshore patrol vessels have been sent to “monitor the situation” in Jersey as rows over post-Brexit fishing rights escalate.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson says HMS Severn and HMS Tamar have been deployed to conduct "maritime security patrols", however this is a strictly precautionary measure and has been agreed with the relevant authorities in Jersey.

The HMS Severn is currently patrolling off the island's south west coast, close to Corbiere.

Last night, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister and Chief Minister stressed the urgent need for a de-escalation in tensions and for dialogue between Jersey and France on fishing access.

“The Prime Minister underlined his unwavering support for Jersey. He said that any blockade would be completely unjustified. As a precautionary measure the UK will be sending two offshore patrol vessels to monitor the situation.

“They agreed the UK and Jersey governments would continue to work closely on this issue.”

Jersey's Chief Minister and External Relations Minister have welcomed the support from the UK Government and say they "will continue to liaise closely with UK and EU officials over the coming hours and days to achieve a pragmatic solution".

We welcome the ongoing support from the Prime Minister and UK Government to achieve a diplomatic solution to this dispute, and we are aware that the UK are sending two offshore patrol vessels as a precautionary measure to monitor the situation in Jersey waters. Diplomatic efforts will continue to resolve the outstanding issues relating to fishing licences and to de-escalate the situation. Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, & Minister for External Relations, Senator Ian Gorst

The French fishermen are retaliating after authorities in Jersey rejected some applications for licences to fish in local waters.

It prompted France's Maritime Minister to back fishermen's calls to cut off Jersey's electricity supply over the disagreement.

Annick Girardin reportedly told the parliament in Paris on Tuesday that her administration was "ready to use... retaliation measures" against the Channel Islands.

Politicians locally, and Jersey Electricity have reassured islanders that "Jersey’s essential infrastructure will not be disrupted as local facilities are able to meet our power requirements in the event of any external interruption".