Guernsey Police name 18-year-old man who died in motorbike crash

Guernsey Police have named the 18-year-old man who died in a crash in Castel as Haydn Matthew Dodd.

Mr Dodd was riding a motorbike when it collided with a bus on Rectory Hil at around 5:45pm on 3 May. No one else was injured.His family is being supported by specialist officers and they have decided to release a photograph.

Haydn Matthew Dodd's family have released a photo after discussions with specialist police officers. Credit: Guernsey Police

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is being asked to call 01481 222222 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.