A new project will monitor coronavirus case rates and variants in Jersey - by looking at human waste.

Sewage and faeces from treatment works around the island will be sent to the London School for Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

There, a system will be able to detect early warnings signs of increasing cases within the samples.

The government hopes this information will help prevent a third wave.

LSHTM’s system is designed to detect as few cases of Covid-19 as 1 in 10,000. It will help us compare the number of known cases on the island with the anticipated number. If we see the beginning of an outbreak it will give our Strategic and Technical Advisory Cell the best tools available on which to base their recommendations. Caroline Maffia, Strategic Lead for Contact Tracing, Monitoring and Enforcement

The survey will initially continue until November, with results from the first sampling due within the next two weeks.