Islanders urged to get free Hepatitis test in Jersey

Islanders are being encouraged to get a free Hepatitis test in Jersey.

The government's using Hepatitis Awareness Month to shine a light on the condition and try to remove some of the stigma around it.

It is an inflammatory condition of the liver, commonly caused by a viral infection, which can lead to health problems if left undiagnosed and untreated.

It is often referred to as the 'silent killer', as people may experience no obvious symptoms until the infection has caused serious complications which could potentially become fatal.

The reason for the stigma is people may be fearful of becoming infected and due to its association with injecting drug use, with the assumption that all people with hepatitis C have used drugs, which is not the case. Furthermore, people are often unaware of the ways they can get hepatitis and are simply living with the condition until it becomes a chronic problem. Michelle Mulhall, Nurse Specialist for Blood Borne Viruses

Some groups are considered higher risk than others - for example those born between 1945 and 1965, due to unsafe medical procedures at that time - however it can affect anyone.

Despite our current focus being on Covid, it is important for islanders to be aware of diseases like hepatitis. I would encourage islanders who feel they may have been exposed to any risks, past or present, to contact our specialist team to arrange an appointment. Hepatitis is treatable but getting an early diagnosis is key. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

If you feel you have been exposed to any of the following risk factors, you should call 01534 444139: