Jersey's government are meeting French fishing leaders to discuss a resolution to the fishing dispute.

It is after a flotilla of French fishermen blockaded Jersey's main harbour.

They are angry that some applications for licences to fish in the island's waters were rejected.

Deputy Gregory Guida, Jersey's assistant environment minister, and other government officials are speaking to French fishermen after a request for concerns to be heard directly.

Jersey's External Relations Minister Senator Ian Gorst says extensive efforts are continuing to "resolve the current dispute and resume previous good relations".

There are continuing extensive political and operational efforts with both our local fishing community and French fishing associations, their regional representatives in France, and both the UK and French governments, in order to resolve the current dispute and resume previous good relations. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's Minister for External Relations

Jersey government representatives have boarded the Norman Le Brocq Fisheries boat.

The French fishermen entered the harbour for the boats to come alongside to ensure coronavirus regulations are met.

The Emergencies Council and the Jersey Maritime Security Group, including the Royal Navy, are continuing to assess and monitor the situation.