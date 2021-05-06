Navy ships prepare to leave Jersey as 'constructive' discussions continue

The Royal Navy ships which were sent to monitor escalating fishing rows in Jersey are now preparing to return to the UK.

HMS Severn and HMS Tamar both arrived in the Channel Islands in the early hours of this morning, after French fishermen announced they would blockade St Helier's main port in protest over post-Brexit fishing laws.

Now, the Ministry of Defence has announced their plans to leave, however they do remain "on standby" to provide any further assistance.

HMS Severn and HMS Tamar can be seen here in blue. Credit: MarineTraffic

Once French boats had retreated this afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "I'm pleased that the situation in Jersey has been resolved. Thank you to the Royal Navy for their swift response. The UK will always stand resolutely by the people of Jersey."

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Meanwhile, Jersey's government says it has held a "constructive meeting" with French fishermen.

The Assistant Environment Minister, Deputy Gregory Guida, and other government officials spoke to them after a request for concerns to be heard directly.

Jersey's External Relations Minister Senator Ian Gorst says extensive efforts are continuing to "resolve the current dispute and resume previous good relations".