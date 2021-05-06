Real Housewives of Jersey's Ashley Cairney announces pregnancy

The Real Housewives of Jersey's Ashley Cairney has announced she is expecting her third child.

In an Instagram post entitled 'when four becomes five', Ashley is seen with her husband Ben and two children, who are holding up a sign saying "we're going to outnumber mum and dad".

The reality TV star says her family is "excited" for the baby's arrival in September.

In another post, tagged at La Mare Wine Estate, her bump is visible ahead of her 'baby reveal' with the rest of the cast.

Her news comes after it was revealed the show will return for a second series, and filming is already underway.