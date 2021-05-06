Vaccine appointment to start for 35 to 39-year-olds in Jersey

Those aged 35 to 39-years-old in Jersey can book appointments to get their Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow, with jab appointments beginning on Saturday (8 May).

Head of Jersey's Covid-19 vaccination programme says "significant progress" is being made.

[We] have seen excellent uptake of the vaccine since rolling out Phase 2 of the Programme to islanders under 50 years of age. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

The government are urging young people who may not see themselves at risk to come forward and book a vaccine as soon as possible.

Currently, more than 80,000 islanders have had their first dose of the vaccine, and more than 50,000 have had their second.

Appointments can be made on the gov.je/vaccine or by calling the coronavirus Freephone helpline 0800 735 5566.