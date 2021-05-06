British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland has named his 37-man squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

The players will head to Jersey next month for a 10 day pre-tour training camp.

Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones will skipper The Lions for the tour to South Africa.

Warren Gatland admitted picking his squad was incredibly difficult.

It was the hardest and most challenging squad I've ever had to pick. It hasn't been an easy decision. We had a meeting yesterday which lasted about four hours and we had to add an extra player to cover all basis. Warren Gatland, Lions Head Coach

The British Lions squad in full:

Backs: Josh Adams, Bundee Aki, Dan Biggar, Elliot Daly, Gareth Davies, Owen Farrell, Chris Harris, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg, Conor Murray, Ali Price, Louis Rees-Zammit, Finn Russell, Duhan van der Merwe, Anthony Watson, Liam Williams.

Forwards: Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Luke Cowan Dickie, Tom Curry, Zander Fagerson, Taulupe Faletau, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Iain Henderson, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones, Wyn Jones, Courtney Lawes, Ken Owens, Andrew Porter, Sam Simmonds, Rory Sutherland, Justin Tipuric, Mako Vunipola, Hamish Watson.