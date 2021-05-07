33 recommendations after review finds 'gaps' in Jersey's care system

Staff need more training and one of Jersey's children's homes should be scheduled for closure.

Those are just two of the recommendations from a review into the island's care system - the results of which have been published today (7 May).

The Independent Children's Homes Association (ICHA) reviewed the service during August and September 2020.

All eight children's homes and two short-break homes were visited, and young people, parents, staff and partner agencies were given the opportunity to share their views.

In its findings, published today, five key issues were identified:

The purpose of children's homes, secure children’s homes and supported accommodation is not articulated clearly enough and understood in practice

The available resources are not sufficient, incoherent, and inefficiently deployed

Roles and responsibilities and lines of accountability lack clarity

Staff do not always feel valued and need more learning and development opportunities

There are gaps in the services

My aim was always to work with those delivering and receiving care on the island to find ways that could enhance the services being offered. I believe that the island has the potential to provide outstanding services for all children and hope that this report contributes towards that goal. Elizabeth Cooper, Deputy CEO of Independent Children's Home Association

33 recommendations were made in total - which officials say they are already beginning to implement.

Over the coming weeks, we will develop the programme plan together with children, staff and partners. This will address staffing issues identified in the review and create new opportunities for training and engagement with staff. We will work to progress the development of the secure children's home as a matter of urgency. Mark Owers, Director of Safeguarding and Care

The Assistant Minister for Children and Education has welcomed the review, saying the island has "been on a journey" since the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.