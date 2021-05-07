Guernsey's Rectory Hill to close as police investigate motorbike crash

Rectory Hill in Castel will be closed from 1pm today (7 May). Guernsey Police will be inspecting the area, after a crash happened there on Monday evening (3 May).

18-year old Haydn Matthew Dodd died after his motorbike collided with a bus.

Diversions will be in place for the duration of the closure, and bus routes will also be diverted.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, so anyone with any information is asked to contact them on 01481 222222, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.