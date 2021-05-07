Jersey College for Girls students thank frontline workers with artwork

Students from Jersey College for Girls have thanked the island's frontline workers with artwork.

Pupils have spent months designing 32 posters, which they have now presented to hospital staff to recognise their efforts over the past year.

The project was part of the JCG Serves scheme, which runs throughout the school year and is designed to encourage students to volunteer and support their local community.

During the first wave of the pandemic we stood outside at 8pm on a Thursday clapping, however during the second wave, when hospitals started to fill up and cases rose rapidly, no one clapped - no one acknowledged the many departments and staff who were working tirelessly in their duties to prevent further infection and to care for those already inflicted.

We devised a list of departments who had to change their way of practice to accommodate our new distancing world or had to go above and beyond their expected roles. Although deserving of so much more than a simple thank you, each of our 30 tutor groups collaboratively created a beautiful, bespoke poster to show our appreciation of what our wonderful hospital staff did in the face of this pandemic. Sandra Coleman, Biology Teacher

Credit: Jersey College for Girls

The hospital Managing Director says the teams are "absolutely delighted" to have received them.