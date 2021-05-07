play-icon Created with Sketch.

Jersey FA are preparing to take on West Cheshire in the final of the Inter League Cup.

It's a competition manager Martin Cassidy confesses Jersey should have done better in.

The island were victorious in the Inter-League Cup back in 2012 but have failed to win it since.

On Sunday they have an opportunity to change that as they take on West Cheshire in the final at St Georges Park.

I think we've got a great chance. We've shown in every round in this competition that we're a very good football team and we've won some challenging games. I'm sure the final is going to be tough but the boys are ready for it. Martin Cassidy, Manager

Ordinarily the Inter-League champions would represent England at a European tournament but the pandemic has claimed that particular prize.

I've heard good stories of when Jersey won it last time but it is what it is, we've come to win the title and do the island proud. Ruben Mendes-Pestana, Midfielder

One of the only remaining players from the victory in 2012 is James Queree. He's confident of winning the competition for a second time.

It's probably the first time in a while I've been nervous for a game. Getting the opportunity to play at St Georges is an amazing experience and something we're all looking forward to and we'll talk about for many years to come. James Queree, Captain

Jersey began preparing for this tournament 20 months ago. They'll hope the long wait is worth it by picking up the trophy on Sunday.