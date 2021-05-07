Jersey fishermen banned from French ports

Granville, Barneville-Carteret and Dielette ports have officially been closed to Jersey fishermen, the island's government confirmed.

This latest development comes after a flotilla of around 70 French fishing boats blockaded Jersey's main harbour on Thursday 6 May.

Meanwhile Guernsey's External Relations Lead Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq has said that while there are no formal measures stopping the Bailiwick's fleet from landing its catches, French merchants have advised waiting until the situation calms down.

More to follow.