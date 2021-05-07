Jersey fishing row could take 'months' to resolve
The dispute over post-Brexit fishing laws in Jersey could take months to resolve.
Assistant Environment Minister Deputy Gregory Guida confirmed the news in a live interview with ITV Channel TV's Gary Burgess this evening.
He was one of the politicians who spoke directly to French fishermen yesterday.
He added that although the initial conflict has now ended, it does not mean it is all over.
