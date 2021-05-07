Jersey's Battle of Flowers parade has been cancelled for a second year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event is usually one of the biggest fixtures in the island's calendar.

Organisers say uncertainty around large public events earlier this year forced their hand as they were unable to financially commit to the event, which involves ordering fresh flowers that have to be grown months in advance.

It is only the second occasion outside of war time that the traditional event will not go ahead after being cancelled in 2020.

However, Event Director Jackie Donald says they are hoping to stage two moonlight parades in August instead, if government restrictions allow.

We are still keen to put on some form of parade, which this year will be very much focused around a community celebration. The Moonlight Parade has always been very popular with residents so we plan to stage two of them this year ... to ensure that as many people as possible get the opportunity to experience the usual carnival atmosphere whilst abiding with any restrictions on audience numbers. Jackie Donald, Event Director for Jersey's Battle of Flowers parade

The moonlight parades are proposed for Friday 13 and Saturday 14 August with firework displays in the evenings.

It would see a number of themed floats take part which, instead of the traditional blooms, will be covered with coloured lights and floral features.

Plans are being developed and further details, including how to purchase tickets, will be announced in due course once permission is given by Bailiff’s office.