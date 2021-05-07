Liberation Day 2021: All you need to know

This year marks the 76th anniversary of the Channel Islands liberation.

Jersey and Guernsey were freed from Nazi occupation on 9 May 1945.

Sark residents were given their freedom a day later.

While celebrations to mark the day have been scaled back, many of the events will be streamed online.

Here is a rundown of what you can expect...

Liberation Day Credit: ITV Channel News

Jersey

Due to Covid-19 a major public event has not been planned for this year.

The Chief Officer for Jersey's Bailiff's Chambers says the continuing restrictions on numbers makes it "impractical" to hold a larger event and it is also "unrealistic" to put on an event with only 20 people.

Steve Cartwright says the "event will be delivered in a virtual format and the Bailiff's Chambers plan to do this though social media platforms". It will be largely similar to last year's format.

So the celebrations will be broadcast online:

10:30 - Special States sitting with a limited number of States members attending due to physical distancing.

10:50 - Musicals Originals to sing

10:55 - The Bailiff's public address

11:00 - Service of Thanksgiving by the Dean of Jersey from the Town Church

11:05 - 'Beautiful Jersey' sung by Musical Originals soloist

11:02 - Re-enactment of the Liberation including the Jersey Field Squadron retracing the footsteps of F135

11:06 - Flag raising and the National Anthem

Other events in Jersey include:

11.15 Twelve Churches Cavalcade

The Jersey Old Motor Club will be holding a Twelve Churches Cavalcade starting from Broad Street at 11.15.

The Cavalcade will be led by cars that survived the German Occupation followed by cars from the 1920’s to late 1940’s.

The slave workers memorial has been cancelled

The ceremony to commemorate slave and forced workers who were brought to the Island by the Germans during the Occupation will not go ahead this year because of restrictions on public gatherings.

Liberation Day Guernsey Credit: ITV Channel News

Guernsey

Guernsey's Liberation Day will once again look very different in 2021.

The morning of Liberation Day will focus on commemoration with the Town Church Liberation Day service being live streamed across social media channels, the unveiling of the Liberation monument and laying of the wreath will be shown in digital format.

08.59 Sounding of the siren

Sunday 9 May will begin with the siren sounded from Victoria Tower at 8:59 am, in remembrance of those who fought in the Second World War.

This will be followed by a two-minute silence before the sounding of the 'all clear' siren.

09.00 Schools Relay Race

The historic Guernsey Schools Relay Race will be back again at the Memorial Field.

09.05 Message from the Bailiff following the sounding of the siren.

Liberation Day celebrations Credit: ITV Channel News

10.00 Raising the flag

The hoisting of the flag service will start at 10am at the Cobo slipway.

10.00 Liberation Day Run

The seven-mile run will start at Rousse at 10 am and travels around Bordeaux and The Bridge to finish at North Beach.

10.45 Wreath laying

Guernsey's Bailiff will lay a commemorative wreath at the War Memorial at 10.45.

11.00 Church service

The traditional Church Service at the Town Church will be live-streamed.

12.45 Liberation monument unveiling

A new Liberation monument which was commissioned to mark the 75th anniversary of Liberation in 2020 will be unveiled by former Bailiff Sir Richard Collas outside the Visitor Information Centre.

Cavalcade Credit: ITV Channel

14.00 - 16.00 Liberation Day Island-Wide Cavalcade

The Cavalcade of more than 100 military vehicles will visit all ten parishes in the island on Sunday 9 May to mark 76 years since the end of the Occupation. The route will follow the majority of the island coast road, beginning in Torteval.

Liberation Day Credit: ITV Channel News

Organisers say the afternoon is all about celebration and are urging neighbours, friends and families to watch the cavalcade and then hold their own parties within their community.

After concerns about large crowds and gatherings, the States of Guernsey Liberation Day Committee say there will be plenty of events for all to enjoy within coronavirus safety guidelines.

They also say that sections of the Cavalcade will be streamed on social media for people to watch.

For more information about the route visit the Liberation Day website.

21.15 Fireworks

Fireworks will be launched from Castle Cornet as well as being live-streamed.

Sark Liberation Day Credit: ITV Channel News