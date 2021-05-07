Masks no longer required in Jersey classrooms from Monday

Staff and students in Jersey will no longer need to wear face masks during lessons from Monday (10 May).

It has been recommended since November, but the government has now updated its guidance for the following settings:

Early years: Staff are no longer encouraged to wear mouth or nose coverings.

Primary school: Staff are no longer required to wear mouth and nose coverings during lessons. They should continue to wear mouth and nose coverings in communal areas.

Secondary school-aged and further education: Students and staff are no longer required to wear mouth and nose coverings in classrooms and during lessons. Both staff and students should continue to wear mouth and nose coverings in communal areas.

Children over the age of 11 are still required to wear masks on buses, and all adult visitors to any indoor school setting should still wear a mouth and nose covering.

Despite the easing of guidance on mask-wearing, the guidance on maintaining class/year group bubbles remains in place, as well as guidance on ventilation and hygiene.

In addition to these changes:

Nurseries and schools can conduct on-island trips and residentials for class/year groups

Settings can hold induction days for new or potential children/students including for new starters to nurseries, primary schools, secondary schools and 16+ providers

Events that involve multiple year groups, or more than two schools can take place, subject to a comprehensive risk assessment his includes school sports days, or Island-wide school sports events

School proms can take place, where they take place off the school premises and subject to prevailing Covid regulations for hospitality settings