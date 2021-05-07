Step free access for passengers at Guernsey Airport

Guernsey ports have invested in two new accessibility ramps which will help passengers who require step free access.

The ramps will be primarily used by the airlines Aurigny and Blue Islands.

Guernsey Ports’ says the Aviramp will meet the needs of passengers who require alternative access arrangements.

This investment will improve the accessibility experience for all airport passengers. Other airports worldwide have used Aviramp products with success and we believe Guernsey Airport will also experience similar benefits in the future. Ross Coppolo, Chief Operations Officer, Guernsey Ports

The new ramps are solar powered which aligns with one of the airport objectives to improve environmental sustainability.

This will open up and overcome barriers to air travel for many Bailiwick residents and visitors who may have been deterred from using air travel due to the lack of such a facility. Gill Evans, States of Guernsey’s Disability Officer

