Guernsey fishermen able to land catch in France once again

Guernsey's fishermen are now able to land their catch at French ports.

No formal ban had been put in place for Guernsey, but some had reported being turned away on arrival amid rising tensions over fishing rights.

They were also advised by merchants in France to hold off on attempting to land their catch until the situation eased.

However Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, who leads on External Relations for Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee, says 'swift cooperation' meant that Cherbourg had reopened to boats from the Bailiwick.

Earlier in the week, Normandy cut ties with Jersey in a row over the new licensing system.

The French Maritime minister also said she would be prepared to resort to 'retaliation' if the matter was not resolved - with suggestions that France could shut off the power cable to the island, which provides around 95% of its electricity,

Around 70 French boats then attempted to blockade the main harbour in St Helier on Thursday 6 May.A number of French ports have officially closed to Jersey fishermen over the dispute. The island's government has raised the matter with the European Commission, claiming it is a breach of the terms of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.