New RAF plane named in honour of Guernseyman

An RAF plane is being named in honour of a Guernseyman who served in the air force during the Second World War.

The Poseidon patrol aircraft will be called 'Guernsey's Reply', the name of the Mk XVI Spitfire flown by Herbert 'Herbie' Machon OBE.

Machon joined the 201 Squadron shortly before the Occupation began and named his plane in tribute to those who were facing hardship on his home island.

When he passed away in 2004, personnel from the 201 Squadron were pallbearers at his funeral.

The island's Chief Minister says the naming of the aircraft is a 'fitting tribute' to a man who became very popular across the Bailiwick for his contributions during the war and beyond.

I’m particularly pleased to see the name ‘Guernsey’s Reply’ is being used, a fitting tribute to Second World War pilot, the late Herbie Machon, who I knew and who was both a gentleman and a gentle man. I hope our entire community, individuals, the private sector and the third sector, show their full support for this important affiliation. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

The Squadron was the last maritime squadron to retain a local affiliation under the moniker of 'Guernsey's Own', dating back to 1939. During its 80th anniversary celebrations in 1994, the squadron was granted the 'Privilege of Guernsey', which grants the right to march with colours flying, drums beating and bayonets fixed.

The squadron will be standing up once again at RAF Lossiemouth in 2021, ten years after it was initially disbanded. Members say they are looking forward to resuming their historic ties to the island.

No 201 Squadron will stand up this summer and I am looking forward to retrieving the Standard from Guernsey where it was held for safe keeping in the hope that the Squadron would return, and the affiliation could continue. Wg Cdr Adam Smolak, commanding officer of 201 Squadron,

‘Guernsey’s Reply’ is undergoing its final checks in the US before it joins the fleet of nine Poseidon aircraft to be stationed in Moray, Scotland.