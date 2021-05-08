Royal Navy team to detonate unexploded WWII bomb in Guernsey

A team of specialists from the Royal Navy will arrive into Guernsey on Monday 10 May to dispose of a second unexploded World War II device found off the island's coast.

The object was detected 548 metres north east of the White Rock pier in St Peter Port.

It was found by a team of local scallop divers during a routine dive, having lay undisturbed on the seabed for 70 years.

A 200-metre maritime Exclusion Zone has been put in place around the device.

Mariners should follow the instructions of the Local Notices to Mariners and not conduct underwater activities including anchoring, diving and dredging in the exclusion zone which has been established. Public safety must be our first concern and priority. Captain David Barker, Guernsey's Harbourmaster

Guernsey Coastguard says it is working with Bailiwick Law Enforcement to organise the disposal of the device.