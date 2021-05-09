Channel Islands mark 76th anniversary of Liberation Day

The Channel Islands have once again come together to mark the anniversary of their liberation.

76 years ago, British soldiers arrived in Jersey and Guernsey to end a long, grueling five-year occupation by German forces in which many lost their lives and many others endured enormous hardship.

While coronavirus restrictions mean that, for the second year in a row, celebrations have had to be scaled back, islanders were still able to join in remembering the sacrifices made by so many and acknowledging the freedoms they now enjoy as a result.

Across the Bailiwicks, events have been moved online to allow people to celebrate the anniversary much closer to home.

2021 will see Guernsey's first island-wide cavalcade, taking in all ten parishes to bring the spirit of the day out into the community.

The islands' flags were flown above the Ministry of Justice in London to mark the occasion.

Events will take place to mark the anniversary of Sark's Liberation on Monday 10 May.

In Guernsey, the day began with the sounding of the siren from the Victoria Tower, in remembrance of those who fought in the Second World War.

A special sitting of Jersey's States Assembly took place to mark the anniversary. Numbers were limited in the Chamber due to coronavirus restrictions.