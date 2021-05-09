Dean of Jersey: Liberation is a day of of 'renewed hope' in Covid crisis

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Dean of Jersey has called on islanders to use Liberation Day as an opportunity to embrace the freedoms they now enjoy.

In his annual Liberation Day address, The Very Reverend Mike Keirle praised the bravery and stoicism of those who lived through the Occupation.

The Dean also drew parallels between the difficulties that generation endured and those faced by so many over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today we give thanks for our liberty - a liberty that has, itself, been curtailed for the last 14 months due to the Covid pandemic. We are mindful that that is a fraction of the time that those in 1945 had experienced, but we give thanks for those who have sustained and supported us during this crisis. The Very Reverend Mike Keirle, Dean of Jersey

With restrictions on gatherings still in place, the Dean's message was one of many elements of the normal Liberation Day programme of events which took place virtually.