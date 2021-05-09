Jersey's Bailiff sends message of optimism on Liberation Day

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Bailiff of Jersey has sent his fellow islanders a message of optimism and hope for the future as the island celebrates Liberation Day.

In a pre-recorded message, Timothy Le Cocq said he was optimistic that the island would be able to come together as normal in 2022, free of coronavirus restrictions.

Normally, the Bailiff would mark Liberation Day by speaking at a public service in St Helier's Liberation Square - something he hoped would be possible for the next year's celebrations.

This time last year, Covid had been with us for a matter of months. It seems now that in Jersey, we are on a pathway to reclaiming a far more recognisable life than we have had over the last year or so. Timothy Le Cocq, Bailiff of Jersey

The Bailiff also praised the community spirit that had been shown throughout the pandemic.

He stressed the importance of remembering the experiences of those who lived through the occupation and urged islanders to celebrate their freedom in their honour.