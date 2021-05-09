Liberation Day parcels given to Jersey's Occupation generation

play-icon Created with Sketch.

People in Jersey who lived through Jersey's darkest hour have received parcels to help them get into the spirit of Liberation Day.

Around 600 boxes were loaded on to vintage vehicles and delivered by hand to islanders who were alive during the Occupation.

The boxes were decorated by students at Jersey College For Girls and St Michael's School, before being packed with treats.

The scheme, run by local businessman Aaron Labey, was launched in 2020 to reach islanders who could not join the celebrations due to coronavirus restrictions.

All my grandparents lived through the Occupation, so Liberation Day has always been a very special occasion for me. It is fair to say that our older population is often forgotten so I felt compelled to do something for our Veterans on what is their day, bringing Liberation to the legends once again. Aaron Labey, local businessman

In its first year, 506 parcels were given to veterans of the Occupation.