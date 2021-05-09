Liberation monument unveiled in Guernsey

A monument has been unveiled in Guernsey representing the modern meaning of Liberation Day .

The statue at St Peter Port's North Esplanade was commissioned to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Liberation which took place in 2020.

It was unveiled by Sir Richard Collas, the former Bailiff of Guernsey.

Sculptor Mark Cook hopes it will serve as a permanent reminder of the freedoms islanders enjoy as a result of the sacrifices of those who lived through the Occupation.

It's been in its own little bubble in Beau Sejour because of the lockdown. This is one of the first times I've actually seen it out in the open air, in public. We have the Liberation monument the other side of the road which talks about the past but the commission was to do something that was about now, which is why it's a family. Mark Cook, sculptor

His hope is that islanders will interact with the sculpture by holding hands and taking photographs to help keep the spirit of the Liberation alive.