Over 100 musicians to join virtual Liberation Day concert in Jersey

An online concert featuring over 100 musicians will take place to mark 76 years since Jersey's Liberation.

The Virtual Liberation Day Celebration will be streamed via the internet, featuring local artists as well as acclaimed musicians from around the world.

It has been organsied by Music in Action, A Jersey Charity which aims to inspire children to take up music and give help and support to the elderly and infirm.

Of course lock-down hasn’t been as difficult as life for those in the occupation. But for islanders today, as we look back at the panic about whether there would be food in the shops, the stay at home orders and curfews, the ban on travel, will probably be the closest that we get to experiencing those terrible times. James Mews, Chairman of Music in Action

The concert will feature music from Optimistic Voices, Jersey Sings choir, Jersey Chamber Orchestra, Musical Originals and Ben Lewis from the Jersey Academy of Music.

Also on the bill will be violinist Harriet Mackenzie who will be performing from Greece and guitarist Morgan Szymanski, playing Spanish guitar music from Mexico

Tickets for this event are free, with a suggested donation. Islanders can register to watch the performance online here.

The event is the first in a series of concerts and events which will take place as part of the 2021 Liberation International Music Festival, including a combination of outdoor and virtual performances to champion music in the island..

Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards funding the charity's work in the community.

More information is available at www.musicjersey.com