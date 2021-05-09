Special sitting of Jersey's States Assembly takes place for Liberation Day

A special sitting of Jersey's States Assembly has taken place to mark 76 years since the island's Liberation.

The event was livestreamed online, with only a limited number of States members able to attend due to coronavirus restrictions.

Also in attendance was Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, Sir Stephen Dalton.

In a speech, Deputy Carina Alves thanked the Occupation generation for their sacrifices which laid allowed so many to live their lives in peace and freedom.

My family and many others chose to make Jersey our home. Many moved here for the peace, safety and freedom that Jersey offers them. For me it is a time to come together as a family, as friends to celebrate and remember how fortunate we are to have these freedoms. To recognise that there are places in the world who do not experience the same liberties as we do. Deputy Carina Alves, St Helier No. 2

The broadcast also featured a pre-recorded message from the Bailiff, who would normally give a public address to crowds in Liberation Square. The Dean of Jersey also paid tribute to the resilience of the community during the pandemic.

Alongside these messages came performances from the Musical Originals, a rendition of Beautiful Jersey by Miss Daisy Pendergast and a recreation of the raising of the flag above the Pomme D'Or Hotel in St Helier.

You can watch the sitting back in full here: