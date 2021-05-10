Alderney lifeboat launched to help 23-metre motorboat

Alderney's RNLI Lifeboat came to the rescue of a 23-metre motorboat, suffering from engine failure.

Three people were on board the Swedish registered boat.

The broken down vessel was unable to continue on its course, and was at sea in strong winds.

The relief Trent class lifeboat, 'Henry Heys Duckworth' was launched at 11:50am and towed the boat back to Braye Harbour, arriving at 1:45pm.

The broken-down boat was moored at the commercial quay for repairs.

Alderney RNLI Coxswain, Declan Gaudion believes it could be the first incident in a busy upcoming season, as pandemic restrictions ease and more people take to the water.