Alderney lifeboat launched to help 23-metre motorboat
Alderney's RNLI Lifeboat came to the rescue of a 23-metre motorboat, suffering from engine failure.
Three people were on board the Swedish registered boat.
The broken down vessel was unable to continue on its course, and was at sea in strong winds.
The relief Trent class lifeboat, 'Henry Heys Duckworth' was launched at 11:50am and towed the boat back to Braye Harbour, arriving at 1:45pm.
The broken-down boat was moored at the commercial quay for repairs.
Alderney RNLI Coxswain, Declan Gaudion believes it could be the first incident in a busy upcoming season, as pandemic restrictions ease and more people take to the water.
This was the first lifeboat launch this year so far and the boat was taken out by Adam Rose on his second shout as Coxswain. Numbers of shouts have been particularly low since the start of the pandemic. We anticipate that moving forward it may be a particularly busy season as lockdown restrictions are gradually lifted.