Ban lifted for Jersey fishermen in Normandy

Jersey fishermen can once again land their catch in Normandy.

It is after Channel Islands vessels were banned by the French last week following a dispute about licences for EU fishermen who want to continue working in Jersey's territorial waters.

The ban was imposed by The Council of La Manche and stopped local fishermen from landing their catches in Granville, Barneville-Carteret and Dielette.

Jersey’s External Relations Minister said the ban was not compliant with the terms of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and referred the Council's through the UK to the European Commission.

Jersey would like to move beyond recent events and focus on finding a resolution. We stand by our approach to implementing the TCA and we will continue to manage our own waters in line with the Agreement. We have answered the questions that the Commission asked about our approach. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

The government says in a "sign of good faith" an extension (until 1st July) has been granted to allow French fishermen more time to provide evidence of historical fishing rights.

The extension only applies to VMS vessels under the TCA and is not an extension of the previous Bay of Granville amnesty.

New measures, including limits on dredging and temporarily closing certain areas to carry out scientific studies, are to be introduced.

Jersey's Environment Minister will provide details about the agreement in Tuesday's (10 May) States Assembly.

Deputy John Young has redeployed fluent French speaking staff, already employed by the Government, to the Marine Resources team.

The government says this will ease communication for French fishers who contact the team directly, and will provide a direct phone line for them to do so - it will be in addition to the formal channels of communication that must be followed under the trade agreement.

Jersey originally introduced interim arrangements until 30 April 2021 to allow EU vessels additional time to provide the evidence needed to support their licence applications.