An independent report into Children's homes in Jersey has described Jersey's secure facility, Greenfields, as "neither efficient nor effective".The report, compiled by the Independent Children's Homes Association, recommends that Jersey should aim not to secure its children at all, based on the island's low levels of crime.Greenfields was built in 2006 and designed "as a secure unit in which to house children and young people under the youth justice system and those requiring secure welfare placements".

Placements in the secure children's home are infrequent. As a result, there is a very small number of permanent staff and opening it depletes other homes. This is a chaotic use of resources and one that cannot benefit the children and young people who are are sent there, nor those who lose their staff for it to open. Elizabeth Cooper, Independent Children's Home Association

The report also recommends the facility be converted into a Resource Centre, providing short break services, education and therapeutic support.

It has been recognised in the Children's Plan that resources need to be focussed on preventing young people being admitted to statutory services and to this end, the review recommends that the secure children's home should be closed as a Secure Home and repurposed to provide facilities whose purpose is to work with Jersey's traumatised children and those in crisis, in more beneficial ways. Elizabeth Cooper, Independent Children's Home Association

The facility's aim would be to prevent admissions to residential care settings, by ensuring any placements made are based on "robust assessments and the exhaustion of alternative interventions".