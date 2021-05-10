Condor Ferries has announced an updated summer schedule following the latest easing of travel restrictions.

The new timetable, starting from Friday 2 July, will provide additional capacity at peak times on a weekend and lower frequency services during the week where there is less demand.

Each island will be served by a dedicated, high-speed vessel, with evening services operating from Guernsey to Poole along with new departures to Portsmouth.

Subject to border restrictions being relaxed, French sailings will be twice weekly initially from Guernsey, and a new Wednesday service will offer a day trip from St Malo using Condor Voyager.

The Covid reality of the past 12 months is that we have only carried a fraction of our expected passengers so this has meant a complete review of the level of service we are able to provide. Condor Spokesperson

Key features of the schedule, which will until 27 September, include direct, high speed services to Poole and Portsmouth.

Timings are unaffected by tidal constraints in St Helier so will operate at consistent times.