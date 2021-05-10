Driving the preferred travel option to Jersey's new hospital, survey finds

79% of islanders surveyed said they would travel by car, rather than public transport, to Jersey's new hospital.

More than 750 people - including 315 patients and 454 health staff - responded to the Our Hospital travel survey.

Of those, 88% had previously visited the General Hospital, and 12% had visited Overdale.

The information is set to inform the Travel Plan, which is aiming to maximise sustainable modes of transport to the new hospital once it has been built at the Overdale site.

Most said they travel by car, due to time and convenience - something they hope to continue doing once the new hospital is up and running.