Fewer Covid restrictions as Jersey enters Stage 6 of lockdown exit
Up to 50 people can now attend a wedding reception in a private garden, and saunas and jacuzzis can reopen in Jersey.
The island has today (10 May) entered Stage 6 of its lockdown exit plan.
Masks are, however, still required to be worn indoors.
Meanwhile, students and teachers no longer have to wear face coverings in classrooms.
The next phase of reconnection - Stage 7 - is expected on 14 June. This means:
Standing alcoholic drink service can resume;
An unlimited number of people are permitted in homes and gardens;
Nightclubs can fully reopen, including dancing; and
Larger indoor and outdoor events and festivals are permitted, subject to case numbers and risk assessment.
