Fewer Covid restrictions as Jersey enters Stage 6 of lockdown exit

Monday May 10, 2021, 11:53 AM

Up to 50 people can now attend a wedding reception in a private garden, and saunas and jacuzzis can reopen in Jersey.

The island has today (10 May) entered Stage 6 of its lockdown exit plan.

Masks are, however, still required to be worn indoors.

Meanwhile, students and teachers no longer have to wear face coverings in classrooms.

The next phase of reconnection - Stage 7 - is expected on 14 June. This means: