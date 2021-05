A dog in Alderney has been rescued from a 3.5m well this morning by the island's voluntary fire brigade.

Crews were called at 8:50am this morning (10 May) to the upper levels of Fort Tourgis to rescue the dog.

The well the fire service went down to retrieve the dog Credit: Alderney Voluntary Fire Brigade

Firefighters used a short extension ladder, with one entering the well to retrieve the dog.

The dog appeared un-injured, but the owner has been advised to visit Animal Welfare as a precaution.