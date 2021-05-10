Maya Le Tissier finished her league season in style by scoring her first goal in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

She opened the scoring as Brighton ended their league campaign with a 3-1 win over Bristol City.

Throughout the season I've not been close at all but last night I was thinking I'm going to score, tomorrow's the day. It's also Liberation Day back home in Guernsey so it's nice to celebrate for that as well but it's more important for the three points and finishing sixth is great for us. Maya Le Tissier, Brighton & Hove Albion

Despite the WSL season coming to an end the campaign is not over for Le Tissier as Brighton play Huddersfield in the FA Cup next Sunday.