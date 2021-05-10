Jersey won the Inter-League Cup for the second time in their history yesterday (9 May).

It was a Liberation Day to remember for the island side as they thrashed West Cheshire 5-1 at St George's Park.

Jersey made a lightning start as they scored three times in the opening 15 minutes to all but kill off the tie.

Sol Soloman scored twice with former Inter-League Cup winner Luke Campbell also on the scoresheet.

Unlike previous years Jersey will not represent England as a reward for winning the tournament.

The Regions Cup has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.